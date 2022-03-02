StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

PKBK opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $274.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,831. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

