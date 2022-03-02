StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
PKBK opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $274.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,831. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Parke Bancorp (Get Rating)
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.
