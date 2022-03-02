StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VTVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

VTVT opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -1.75. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 177,373 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

