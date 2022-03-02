StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.68 million, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.