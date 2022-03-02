StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.68 million, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77.
In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.
About Willis Lease Finance (Get Rating)
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willis Lease Finance (WLFC)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.