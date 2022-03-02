StockNews.com Downgrades Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

