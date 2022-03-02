StockNews.com Downgrades Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Sell

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of CLMT opened at $14.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.41.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

