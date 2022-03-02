StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.02. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.96.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADXS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Advaxis by 292.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Advaxis by 107.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Advaxis by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66,877 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.