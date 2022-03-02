StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of -0.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

