StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
TRIB stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.46. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.10.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter worth about $139,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 171.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.
About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.