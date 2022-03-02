StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

TRIB stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.46. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 3,160.63% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter worth about $139,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 171.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

