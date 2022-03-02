StockNews.com Upgrades Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) to “Buy”

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $40.77 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 441,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

