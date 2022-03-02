Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.
Strategic Education has increased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.
Shares of STRA stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $94.24.
In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Strategic Education by 549.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 159,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 43,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.
STRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
