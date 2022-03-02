Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Strategic Education has increased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Strategic Education by 549.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 159,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 43,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

