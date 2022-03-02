Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $178.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

