Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.230-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.070-$7.230 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.43.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.50. 757,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,553. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.37. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

