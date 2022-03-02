Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 10.4% Higher

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.15. 83,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,127,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after acquiring an additional 852,226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,058,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 662,987 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.