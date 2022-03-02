SunOpta Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SunOpta in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Shares of TSE:SOY opened at C$6.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.11. SunOpta has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$699.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.00.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

