Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SDPI opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.11. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.