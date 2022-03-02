Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.00

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 2354311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.64).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUPR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.81) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 134 ($1.80).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

