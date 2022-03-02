Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.