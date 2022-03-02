SVB Leerink Cuts Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $6.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 42.25% from the stock’s current price.

KPTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $784.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,621 shares of company stock worth $191,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 49,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,888 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.