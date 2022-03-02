S&W Seed (SANW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) recently:

3/2/2022 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – S&W Seed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

2/14/2022 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $87.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.06.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at $927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 66,460 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

