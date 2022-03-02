S&W Seed (SANW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) recently:
- 3/2/2022 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – S&W Seed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “
- 2/14/2022 – S&W Seed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $87.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.06.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.