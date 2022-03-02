Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 90 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 103 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a CHF 87 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a CHF 98 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.