Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 10,524 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the period.

Shares of GLTR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $103.61.

