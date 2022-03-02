Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 604,249 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,411,000 after acquiring an additional 436,868 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,510,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,116,000 after acquiring an additional 325,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $35,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.96. 77,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,840. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Entegris Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.