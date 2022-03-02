Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 11,622 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.74. 10,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,522. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.51 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.44.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

