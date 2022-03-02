Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 635 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $149.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $264.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.16. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $150.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock worth $62,712,832. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.