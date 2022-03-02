Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after buying an additional 697,833 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,389,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,020,000 after buying an additional 1,831,863 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE KO traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,800,068. The firm has a market cap of $270.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,678,423 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.