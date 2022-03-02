Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 22,343 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,857 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 22,343 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 1,413,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,989,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.87.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.