Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.49 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.
Shares of SNDX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 52,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $795.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.67. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68.
In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $420,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $697,401.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
SNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
