Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $16.99. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 4,722 shares traded.

The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,237,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $697,401.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 140,019 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 93,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after buying an additional 513,163 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $782.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

