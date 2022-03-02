SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 800 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40.

SNX stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.37. 273,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,008. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average is $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in SYNNEX by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

