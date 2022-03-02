Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $269.20

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 269.20 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 273.80 ($3.67), with a volume of 80481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275.40 ($3.70).

SYNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.06) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.38) to GBX 410 ($5.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 510 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synthomer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 552.86 ($7.42).

Get Synthomer alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 360.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 445.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £81,000 ($108,681.07). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of £135,100 ($181,269.29). Insiders have acquired a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000 over the last 90 days.

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.