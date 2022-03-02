Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 million, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

In other news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

