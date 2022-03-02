Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

