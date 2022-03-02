Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS.

NYSE TGT traded up $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.89. The company had a trading volume of 191,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,222. The company has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.96 and its 200-day moving average is $235.56. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.32.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

