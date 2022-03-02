TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TASK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TaskUs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.89.
NASDAQ TASK opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.80. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs (Get Rating)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
