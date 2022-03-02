TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TASK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TaskUs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.89.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.80. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

