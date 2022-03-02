Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 144.23 ($1.94). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 143.65 ($1.93), with a volume of 21,067,089 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.88) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.78 ($2.69).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.92.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Scilla Grimble purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,415.67).

About Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.