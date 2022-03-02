TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells C$1,179,901.50 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.50, for a total value of C$1,179,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at C$258,192.50.

Christine R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christine R. Johnston sold 13,437 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.70, for a total value of C$896,247.90.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$1.36 on Wednesday, hitting C$69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,011. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$54.37 and a twelve month high of C$69.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. The stock has a market cap of C$68.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRP. UBS Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.14.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.