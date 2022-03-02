Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a SEK 125 price objective (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of ERIC opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

