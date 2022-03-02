Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $3.39

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.58. Tellurian shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 181,238 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 53.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,400,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 489,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 24.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,691,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 331,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $8,464,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 24.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

