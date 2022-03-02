TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.59.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$32.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.35. The company has a market cap of C$43.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$24.93 and a 1 year high of C$32.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 104.18%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

