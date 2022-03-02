Teri Robinson Sells 2,861 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Teri Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Teri Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $17,184.00.

Shares of CPSS opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $238.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,247,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter worth $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

