Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) to post sales of $61.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.70 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $50.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $258.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $268.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $281.27 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $306.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Several brokerages have commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

