The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.28. 197,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,365,691. The company has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.53 and a 200 day moving average of $212.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

