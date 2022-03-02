The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.05 and a beta of 2.27. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.08.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

