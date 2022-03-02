The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 342,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,678,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. 784,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,800,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

