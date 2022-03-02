The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Director Sells $44,372.72 in Stock

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TCFC stock opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The Community Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $227.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

