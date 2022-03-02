The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.75

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.75 and traded as high as $33.30. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 7,315 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

In other The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $109,987.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

