The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.75

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.75 and traded as high as $33.30. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 7,315 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
