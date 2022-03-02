The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The GEO Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,634,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,087,000 after buying an additional 1,461,754 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 869,441 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in The GEO Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,986,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.