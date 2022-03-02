The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The GEO Group stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The GEO Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,634,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,087,000 after buying an additional 1,461,754 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 869,441 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in The GEO Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,986,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.
