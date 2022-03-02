The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GBX shares. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of GBX stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 290,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 106,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies (Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

