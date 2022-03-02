The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $593.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 258,395 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 202,776 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 447,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182,534 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 95,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.