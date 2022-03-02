The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $9.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.66. The company had a trading volume of 132,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,643. The company has a market cap of $344.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.92 and its 200-day moving average is $363.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

